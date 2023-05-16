Network Attached Storage Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Network Attached Storage Market Trends – Cost-effective and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Network Attached Storage Market Size – USD 22.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.2%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Attached Storage (NAS) has evolved as a versatile and effective option for organisations' ever-increasing storage requirements. NAS provides various benefits by offering centralised storage that is accessible via a network, including data accessibility, scalability, data protection, and collaborative possibilities. In this essay, we delve into the realm of NAS, investigating its characteristics, benefits, and relevance in the present era.

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide Network Attached Storage (NAS) market reached USD 22.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. The expansion of the mobile computing device industry is primarily being driven by increased data generation and usage. NAS systems are quickly becoming recognised by both large and small businesses across a variety of industries as an effective, scalable, and cost-effective storage alternative. Because NAS is faster, more cost-effective, and capable of delivering all the benefits of a public cloud on-premises, it gives customers total control.

NAS systems are rapidly gaining recognition as an efficient, scalable, affordable storage alternative among large and small businesses in a wide range of industries. NAS offers consumers complete control while being faster, more affordable, and capable of giving all the advantages of a public cloud on-premises. Flexible deployments in addition to easy recovery in the event of a hard drive failure or any malfunction are few of the factors driving revenue growth of the market. Data is always accessible with a NAS owing to non-dependability on Internet Service Providers (ISPs), making it simple for employees to communicate, reply to clients promptly, and follow up on sales or other concerns because all information is in one location. When compared to file servers, network-attached storage has the advantages of quicker data access, simpler implementation, and easier administration. NAS systems have grown in popularity in CCTV as a practical way to share files amongst several PCs.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022 -2030

CAGR: 12.2%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Western Digital, Dell Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., NETGEAR, Synology Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, QNAP Systems, Inc., and IBM

Key Highlights from the Report

The enterprise segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising need for high storage capacity by various organizations and the ability to share vast volumes of file data including Virtual Machine (VM) images. Enterprise NAS devices can provide petabytes of storage, support thousands of client computers, and enable quick access and clustering capabilities.

The scale-out segment is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Scale-out storage design offers non-disruptive operations, benefits from the improved price and performance of clustered components, and makes use of policy-based management for more effectiveness and agility. Scale-out NAS is an affordable storage solution because of the value it offers. With the ability to adapt to shifting business demands, control costs and complexity, and maximize resources, scale-out storage addresses the shortcomings of earlier scale-up structures.

IT & Telecommunications segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. IT & telecommunications segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Growing data consumption owing to the high utilization of cloud services and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is rising demand for NAS devices.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Presence of major companies and rising high-value investments for the development of NAS solutions are a few of the major factors driving revenue growth of the NAS market in this region. Rapid adoption of Next-Generation Wireless and 5G technologies with IoT-based devices are further supporting revenue growth of the market in North America.

Segments Covered in Report

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Enterprise

Mid-market

Low-end

Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Scale-out

Scale-in

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player's winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Network Attached Storage market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market information: A NAS research contains essential market information, such as the current state of the NAS industry, market trends, prospective growth, and competition landscape. It enables you to make informed business decisions by assisting you in understanding market dynamics, important players, and their tactics.

Industry Analysis: The research provides a detailed analysis of the NAS industry, including market size, market share, and growth rate. It offers a thorough insight of the industry's structure, important sectors, and growth prospects. This data assists you in determining the overall attractiveness of the NAS industry.

Product Assessment: NAS studies frequently include extensive product assessments that evaluate various NAS solutions on the market. This analysis can assist you in understanding the features, capabilities, and limitations of several NAS systems, allowing you to select the best option for your individual needs.

Technology Trends: NAS studies highlight the most recent technological trends and breakthroughs in network storage. Insights on upcoming technologies such as cloud-based NAS, software-defined storage, and hybrid storage solutions are included. Keeping up with these trends allows you to stay ahead of the competition and capitalise on new chances.

Market Opportunities: The research helps uncover possible market opportunities for your organisation by analysing the NAS industry. It reveals market sectors likely to grow fast, geographies with strong growth potential, and niche markets that can be targeted for specialised NAS solutions. This data might help you plan your company's future growth.

Thank you for reading our report.

