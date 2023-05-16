Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 in Saudi Arabia, introducing a ‘new vision for innovation’

HoloLens 2 uses across industries Mixed reality headset brings out-of-box value with enterprise-ready applications and the reliability, security, and scalability of the trusted Microsoft Cloud, to solve complex business challenges across key industries

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft today announced the availability of its industry-leading and versatile HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset in Saudi Arabia, opening a new chapter in computing for the Kingdom. The innovative potential of HoloLens 2 is aimed at bringing new ways to empower Saudi organizations across industries to gain a competitive edge on the global stage.

Backed by the reliability, security, and scalability of Microsoft Cloud and AI services, HoloLens 2 provides the most comfortable, intuitive, and immersive mixed reality experience available. Along with Dynamics 365 mixed reality apps and industry ISV solutions, it delivers enterprise value across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and education.

HoloLens 2 has been revolutionizing the industrial metaverse since its inception by providing immersive collaboration tools that enhance the productivity, safety, and efficiency of frontline workers. By leveraging cloud-based immersive technologies, the industrial metaverse is transforming how people and machines collaborate to design, build, operate and optimize physical systems, resulting in substantial improvements in sustainability and efficiency.

Organisations across the world are leveraging HoloLens 2 to accelerate innovation, reduce costs and increase efficiencies. Mercedes-Benz is using it for remote assistance solutions that improve technical efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and cut travel costs by 40%. Case Western Reserve University is reinventing education to help anatomy students score 50% better while learning faster and retaining more knowledge. In healthcare, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is delivering on life-saving innovation and GE Healthcare is remotely training engineers to service complex equipment. And BOSCH is powering its digital twin through holographic visualizations for predictive maintenance.

“The Saudi Vision 2030 is a blueprint for social and economic transformation, which calls upon all industries to innovate for the future,” said Thamer Alharbi, President of Microsoft Arabia. “Microsoft has always stood behind these efforts and today we take that commitment to a new level with the launch of HoloLens 2 in the Saudi market. Whether Education or Manufacturing, Tourism or Healthcare - from transforming learning, and building agile workforces and factories; to crafting exciting holographic tours and ancient heritage experiences; to enhancing patient treatments – HoloLens 2 will unlock a new vision for computing across every industry with the power of mixed reality in the Kingdom.”

A Forrester Total Economic Impact Study commissioned by Microsoft showed HoloLens 2 offers a 177% return on investment (ROI) over three years, as well as improvements to health and safety, business continuity, and customer experience.

Ahmed Ashadawi, CEO & President, at Al Falak Distribution, Microsoft’s sole distributor for HoloLens 2 in Saudi Arabia said, “The HoloLens 2 is more than just a product, it's a new era of innovation. It's about reinventing the way we solve problems and achieve goals. We're thrilled to work with our customers in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the trusted Microsoft Cloud to bring these mixed reality experiences to life. Together, we will redefine what's possible in the business landscape.”

In response to the growing demand for Microsoft’s trusted cloud services in Saudi Arabia, earlier this year the company announced that it will establish a new cloud datacenter region in the Kingdom. Once available, the cloud region will provide enterprise-grade cloud services, combined with robust security and data residency to organizations in the country, empowering them to realize their digital transformation journeys.

