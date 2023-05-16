Artichokes Market size to hit USD 3.38 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.2 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Artichokes Market is segmented by Form and End-User. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Artichokes Market size. The increasing use of artichokes in the food and beverage industries is expected to boost market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food and beverages business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Artichokes Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Artichokes Market from a local and a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 2.71 Bn. in 2022 to USD 3.38 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.2 percent.



Artichokes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.71 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 3.38 Bn. CAGR 3.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Form and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448

The goal of the Artichokes market report is to estimate market sizes in various countries and segments during the past historic period and project those values out for the forecast period. The qualitative as well as quantitative characteristics of the industry have also been covered in the report. Furthermore, Artichoke’s market research provides in-depth details on important variables such as motivating factors and obstacles that are expected to determine the market's future growth. Along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the product offerings of major companies, the report also includes available and upcoming opportunities for stakeholders to invest in the Artichokes market. The scope of the report includes a detailed analysis of regional markets for the Artichokes Market.

The market report provides a detailed description of major segments with various sub-segments. Both primary and secondary collection methods were used to collect the data for the Artichokes. Primary research sources include press releases, yearly reports, government websites, and the opinions of numerous specialists, analysts, experts, and researchers from different companies in Artichokes the industry. Political, social , economic, and other market scenarios are examples of secondary sources.

Artichokes Market Overview

Artichokes are a domesticated variety of wild cardoon, which is found in the Mediterranean area. Artichokes are popular for their edibility and their numerous health benefits including antimicrobial, antifungal, antibacterial , antioxidant, and anticancer properties. It helps to reduce nausea and vomiting, spasms, and gas. It is used in the dietary supplements and pharmaceutical industries due to health-enhancing properties and ability to bind minerals and water.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448

Artichokes Market Dynamics

Artichoke is an effective anti-inflammatory drug used for gastrointestinal disease, hematology, respiratory, skin disease, and abnormal adrenal cortex function. They help to prevent chronic diseases including heart and cancer disease. The increasing incidence of high blood pressure needs natural and alternative therapies to manage the health conditions. As a result, growing awareness about the medical properties of the artichokes boosts market growth.

The increasing consumer inclination towards artichoke-based food products and beverages, the availability of Artichokes, the growing consumer focus on health as well as novelty food consumption, and the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine in various parts of the world are the fuelling factors for the growth of the market.

The increasing awareness about the functional benefits of the Jerusalem Artichokes and the growing use of the artichokes in the food and beverages sectors. The enormous properties of the pharmaceuticals associated with Artichokes such as antibacterial, anti-oxidative, anti-HIV and anti-carcinogenic and the increasing use of Artichokes in the cosmetics and personal care industry are the factors that help to influence the market demand. The market growth is expected to be restrained by the limited geographic distribution and seasonality of artichoke production over the forecast period.

Artichokes Market Regional Insights

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent during the forecast period. The presence of large Artichokes producer countries such as Italy, Spain, and France and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of artichokes including their antioxidants and high fiber content are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the regional market. In Europe, Italy is the dominant artichoke market thanks to the increasing use of artichoke extract as a dietary supplement in the food and beverages sector.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187448

North America is expected to have significant growth for the Artichokes Market over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing consumer interest in healthy and plant-based diets and growing awareness about the health benefits of Artichokes and the launching of new products with nutritional benefits by leading key players and the growing popularity of the Jerusalem artichoke in the production of the bioproducts and biomass using native North American plant.

Artichokes Market Segmentation

By Form

Fresh

Frozen

Canned



On the basis of the Form, the market is categorized into Fresh, Frozen, and Canned. In 2022, the Fresh Artichokes segment held the Artichokes Market with the largest revenue share of 32 percent and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Fresh Artichokes are more health-conscious and seek out fresh nutrient-dense products. The increasing demand for Fresh Artichokes is due to their high consumption and taste, freshness, and nutritional properties. The growing awareness of healthy minimally processed food help to influence market growth.

By End-use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetic



On the basis of the End-Use, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care & Cosmetic. The food and Beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the Artichokes Market during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the increasing demand for frozen and canned Artichokes in several food and beverages industries. It is used in preparing various cuisines such as salads, dips and pasta and toppings in pizza.

Artichokes Market Key Competitors include:

Ocean Mist Farms (U.S)

Marianito Produce (U.S)

Green Globe Produce Inc. (U.S)

Gold Coast Packing Inc. (U.S)

D'Arrigo Bros. Co. (U.S)

Tanimura & Antle Inc. (U.S)

Valpredo Enterprises (U.S)

Castellini Company LLC - (U.S)

Agroittica Lombarda (Italy)

Groupe Soufflet (France)

Trapani Artichokes (Italy)

W. Noordam & Zonen BV (Netherlands)

Chudleigh Farms (UK)

La Palmeraie (France)

Fontanara (Italy)

VoloAgri Group Inc. (Netherlands)

Mastronardi Produce Europe (Netherlands)

Anklam Extrakt GmbH (Anklam, Germany)

Agro T18 Italia Srl (Piedmont, Italy)

Gaia Herbs Inc. (Carolina, U.S.)

Master Fruit Srl (Sicily, Italy)

Herrawi Group (Alexandria, Egypt)

Ole! (Alicante, Spain)

King Herbs Ltd. (Hunan, China)

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187448

Key questions answered in the Artichokes Market are:

What are Artichokes?

What is the CAGR of the Artichokes Market?

What was the Artichokes Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Artichokes Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Artichokes Market?

What are the major challenges that the Artichokes Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Artichokes?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Artichokes Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Artichokes Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Artichokes Market?

Who dominates the largest market share in Artichokes Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Form, End - User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:

Konjac Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1691.23 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.95 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increase in consumption of low-calorie and carbohydrate goods such as shirataki noodles, as well as rising health-conscious customers,

Ashwagandha Extract Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 102.72 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growing popularity of the health benefits of Ashwagandha and increasing demand for the Ashwagandha in the Ayurveda system.

Moringa Products Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 17.52 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of Moringa and the growing use of moringa products

Chaga Mushroom Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.34 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing health benefits of the Chaga Mushroom and growing consumer demand for natural and organic Products.

Dietary Supplements Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 246.72 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.87 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing consumer awareness about personal health and well-being and growing research and development acridities for Dietary Supplements.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656