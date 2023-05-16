New Partnership Between NayaOne and Cogo is Set to Fast-Track Carbon Footprint Tracking Integration for Banks
One of the world’s largest banks has already committed to a ‘sandbox test’LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogo - the carbon footprint management company that works with banks to help customers measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprint - and NayaOne - the Global Digital Transformation Platform for financial services firms - are today announcing the launch of a new partnership which will fast-track the process for banks and financial institutions to integrate carbon footprint management tools into their banking apps.
Some of the largest institutions globally that access NayaOne’s Digital Transformation Platform, will now be able to conduct ‘sandbox testing’ of Cogo’s carbon footprint API to ensure that it can seamlessly integrate with their own organisations’ technology. This will considerably reduce the “test and learn” phase which is typically required when introducing new functionality.
Emma Kisby, Cogo CEO, EMEA: “Banks can play a significant role in tackling the climate crisis by helping customers to understand and lower their personal impact, which is directly linked to their spending habits.
“This new partnership will help to bring the carbon tracking experience to life for banks. NayaOne’s business model is very agile and trusted by banks around the world so it will allow us, at pace, to demonstrate and prove that our technology can work effectively for their bank and provide confidence in rolling out to customers.
“We don’t have the luxury of time with the climate crisis, so reducing our potential speed to market and getting banks to see the immediate value for their customers is a game-changer.”
At present Cogo works with 16 banks globally. Cogo expects to expand its portfolio of banking clients as a result of being part of the NayaOne ESG Use Case. The partnership is already proving effective with one of the world’s largest banks within the NayaOne community signing up for a sandbox test.
About Cogo:
Cogo is a carbon footprint management product that helps individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.
Cogo uses best-in-class models to provide accurate ways to measure carbon emissions specific to local markets and cutting edge behavioural science techniques to nudge customers to make more sustainable choices.
Cogo currently works with 16 banks, with plans to double this in the next twelve months. Founded in 2016, Cogo now employs over 100 people, operates in 12 countries across Europe and Australasia (including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Singapore).
Cogo has raised over US$12.5million in funding since launch.
To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.
About NayaOne:
NayaOne is a leading financial technology company focused on bringing financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem together to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the financial services industry. NayaOne’s platform provides a single point of access to the latest fintech innovations and data, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing digital landscape.
