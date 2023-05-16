Well Timed Book Release Gives Insights Into Why 1 in 3 People No Longer Believe In Religion
Religion has been the cause of far too many wars, divisions in society and allows abuse to be propagated and those accountable have gone unpunished.
When we let go of the fear which has been programmed into us, choosing to believe in ourselves and each other rather than religion, this is the best thing we can do for ourselves and humanity”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are told walking away from Islam Is a death sentence, and yet more and more people around the world are walking away from organised religion every day. Award Winning International Bestselling Author Dawn Bates shares her journey of walking away from Islam in the rerelease of ‘Walaahi’- what was her second book.
As an author of almost twenty books to date, Dawn Bates is known for sharing ground-breaking truths and hard facts, ones which leave her readers in a state of awe and deep reflection. No less is true in this controversial book, a book which saw her become an international bestselling author just 7 days after completing it.
London – Filled with doubts about where her life was going, and feeling trapped by the confines of religion, Dawn Bates chose to walk away from all religions, choosing to have faith in herself, and her own beliefs, gained from her live experiences and a love of books.
Having studied Theology on her own time, and without the bias and interference of others, Bates read all the books and teachings she could find on the Abrahamic faiths, as well as Taoism, Hinduism, Buddhism, spending large amounts of time cross referencing all the different religions. Complimenting her study of religions, she also brought the knowledge of history, culture, biology and environmental studies into the mix.
“We don’t need religion to tell us right from wrong because it is intrinsically engineered within us on a deep cellular level. We know when we do wrong, and it doesn’t matter how religious you are, if you are a bad person, you’re a bad person. Look at how many religious leaders abuse children, women and other vulnerable members of community. We don’t need religion to tell us to help others, or how to nourish our own bodies; all these are natural to being human – the problem is we have all been programmed to listen to outside forces rather than ourselves.”
Controversial words, and controversy is not something Bates is a stranger too. Speaking her mind, with sound knowledge, expertise and research, there is not much those who read or listen to her can disagree with, and when they try, it simply doesn’t work.
“Religion has always been a tool used for the spread of fear and control, to elevate some above others, and giving people a pedestal to look down on others. Religion had its place, but when we choose to put our faith in something other than ourselves, and each other, we have already separated ourselves from our inherent nature of being human. Over millennia we have been indoctrinated with fear, with religion being used as a weapon to spread hate, and to kill in the name of a higher entity, as if that somehow cleanses us of the sin of murder and abuse”
With her North American Book tour coming up which includes events in the highly religious bible belts of the USA, some of Dawn’s views are going to place her in the spotlight of danger, albeit slightly different danger to what she is used to as she travels the world researching human rights abuses and various different cultures.
Having just spent three years in Latin America, Bates admits that she is more nervous about travelling through the US than she was the ganglands of Central America. A journey which will be shared in many of her up and coming books.
Returning to the US with its deeply embedded racism and Islamophobia, especially after the events of 9/11 – events which Bates’ firmly believe had nothing to do with Islamic terrorism, and more to do with yet another carefully planned vision of divide the nations and conquer the minds through fear, will be an interesting experience – especially as this time she will be travelling alone for business determined to achieve her goals of selling 1 million copies of all her books, of which there are almost 20.
“I could pray for the 1 million copies sold, or I could visualise it and take aligned action, choosing to believe in my own efforts and abilities. Either way, I am a very determined woman, and I will achieve my goals”.
Dawn’s North American Book Tour starts in Toronto Canada in September, and bookings for exclusive private fine dining dinners are already being taken, as well as in-person speaking events, workshops as well as media appearances already being booked in advance. To book Dawn for your own event, podcast or media platform, then contact the team via https://dawnbates.com/contact
Walaahi is the second book in the Relentless Rebel Duology and is available for pre-order on e-book now and will be available to purchase in paperback on the 23rd May from all online platforms and high street stores, including independent bookstores. To order your copies visit https://dawnbates.com/relentlessrebel
About Dawn Publishing: This British boutique publishing house specialises in changing the mainstream narratives through the art of literature. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of human rights, social change and cultural diversity.
Founder Dawn Bates is an award winning, international bestselling author, writer, developmental editor and author coach, who specialises in developing brand expansion strategies and global visions, underpinned with powerful leadership and profound truths.
She writes for various magazines, and when not travelling or sailing around the world, she appears on multiple media channels highlighting and discussing essential subjects in today's society.
All the titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.
Discover more by visiting: https://dawnbates.com
