Pulverizing Systems Market Share Records Robust Growth Rate of 5.2% To Top US$ 2.13 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Pulverizing Systems Market Analysis By Type (Hammer, Ball, Pin, Impact, Attrition, Fluid Energy), By Capacity (Up to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, 101 to 200 HP, Above 200 HP), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Cement & Construction, Laboratories), and Region

As per this new Fact.MR market research survey, the market is pegged for evolution at 5.2% CAGR over the next ten years. The global pulverizing systems market accounts for a revenue value of US$ 1.28 billion in 2023.



Demand for pulverizing systems is directly dependent on increasing industrialization and urbanization around the world. High use of pulverizer machines in numerous industry verticals such as food and beverages, construction, mining, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals are expected to benefit market growth in the future. The growing world population, launch of new construction projects, and expanding demand for packed food products are other factors that could indirectly promote sales of pulverizing systems through 2033.

Asia Pacific and Europe are the two key regions that are expected to attract pulverizing system suppliers from around the world over the coming years. Cheap manufacturing cost and supportive initiatives are set to drive pulverizing system sales in the APAC region, with China and India being at the forefront of this regional market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, worldwide pulverizing system demand rose at 5.4% CAGR and ended up with a value of US$ 1.22 billion.

The global pulverizing systems market is expected to reach 2.13 billion by the end of 2033.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are anticipated to be the prime instigators for pulverizing system demand in the future.

High cost of installation & maintenance and high power consumption are prime challenges for pulverizing system suppliers.

The chemicals sector is set to drive the demand for pulverizing systems at 6% CAGR over the next ten years.

Pulverizing system sales in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 538.01 million by the end of 2033.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development and supportive government initiatives creating opportune scenario for pulverizing system manufacturers in the APAC region, says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Pulverizing system suppliers should focus on diversifying their product portfolio with the launch of novel products that consume less power and are more sustainability compliant than other industrial equipment. Pulverizing system manufacturers can also focus on the production of specialized pulverizer machines for different applications in numerous industry verticals.

Apart from this, there are more strategies that established as well as upcoming pulverizing system vendors can adopt to expand their business, which have been listed exhaustively in this latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Competitive Landscape

Pulverizing system manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to attract new customers and expand their product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage over other pulverizing machine companies across the forecast period.

In January 2023, Italvacuum, a leading supplier of vacuum pumps and dryers based in Italy, introduced its new double cone rotary vacuum dryer pulverizer machine. The Criox System is designed to treat fine chemicals, chemical powders, and damp pharmaceuticals.

In December 2021, Caterpillar, a leading construction equipment provider, announced the launch of its 6 new pulverizers that had up to 52% faster cycle times. P318 P324, and P332 were launched with 360-degree rotation capability and P218, P232, and P224 were fixed secondary models. All the new pulverizers were based on the company’s SpeedBooster technology.

Key Segments of Pulverizing Systems Industry Research

By Type: Hammer Ball Pin Impact Attrition Fluid Energy Pulverizers Others

By Capacity: Up to 50 HP 51 to 100 HP 101 to 200 HP Above 200 HP

By End Use : Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Chemicals Manufacturing Cement & Construction Laboratories Others





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pulverizing systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (hammer, ball, pin, impact, attrition, fluid energy, others), capacity (up to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, 101 to 200 HP, above 200 HP), and end use (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals, manufacturing, cement & construction, laboratories, others), across five major regions of the world.

