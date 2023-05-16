Digihost Reports Positive Adjusted EBITA for Q1 2023 and Provides Operational Update

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2022

HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. ("Digihost" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain technology and computer infrastructure company is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's unaudited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 (all amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated), and a 2023 year-to-date update on operations. The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 have been filed and made accessible under the Company's continuous disclosure profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") EDGAR website at www.sec.gov/EDGAR.



Comparative Financial Highlights for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023

Revenue from digital currency mining and sale of energy of $4.1 million reported for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $7.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in revenue is primarily driven by the period over period decline in the price of Bitcoin (“ BTC ”);

”); The Company mined approximately 168 BTC for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, at an average BTC price of approximately US$22,877 (calculated from BTC prices per CoinMarketCap), compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, where the Company mined approximately 178 BTC at an average price of Bitcoin of approximately US$41,317 (calculated from BTC prices per CoinMarketCap);

Adjusted EBITDA* for three-month period ended March 31, 2023 of $0.70 million;

Total assets of $51.90 million as at March 31, 2023;

Cash and cash equivalents of $3.43 million as at March 31, 2023;

Property, plant, and equipment consisting primarily of the Company’s BTC miners and mining infrastructure of $41.25 million.

(U.S.$ in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31

2023 March 31

2022 Revenue from digital currency mining 3,809 7,312 Revenue from sale of energy 295 - Cost of sales (3,055 ) (5,199 ) Cost of power plant operations (270 ) - Depreciation and amortization (3,223 ) (1,532 ) Gross profit (loss) (2,444 ) 581 General and administrative and other expenses (924 ) (1,338 ) Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment - 2,341 Foreign exchange (47 ) (770 ) Gain on disposition of cryptocurrencies 873 - Change in FV of loan payable (165 ) - Other Income 7 84 Change in fair value - Miner Lease Agreement (225 ) 379 Loss on revaluation of digital currencies 10 - Share based compensation (401 ) (764 ) Operating income (loss) (3,316 ) 513 Revaluation of warrant liabilities (5,617 ) 11,956 Net financial expenses (159 ) (84 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (9,093 ) 12,384 Deferred tax (expense) recovery - (369 ) Net income (loss) for the year (9,093 ) 12,383,938 Foreign currency translation adjustment 49 947 Revaluation of digital currency, net of tax - (621 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (9,043 ) 12,341,605 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

Weighted average number of subordinate voting shares outstanding – diluted (0.32)







28,315,111 0.47







25,918,400

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and should be read in conjunction with and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company’s MD&A and at the end of this press release.

The Company achieved significant milestones year-to-date 2023:

The Company has self-mined approximately 265 BTC;





Digihost acquired approximately 1,700 high performance BTC miners during Q1 2023;





The Company completed an all-cash acquisition of a 60 MW power plant in North Tonawanda, NY.





The Company is currently self-mining at a rate of 1 EH and hosting at 770 PH for a total of 1.770 EH;



At-the-Market Financing Update

On March 4, 2022, the Company entered into an offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the “Agent”) as agent, pursuant to which the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). From the commencement of the ATM Program through December 31, 2022, the Company issued 2,100 subordinate voting shares at an average share price of $1.18.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company issued 233,466 subordinate voting shares in exchange for gross proceeds of $380,590, at an average share price of approximately $1.63, and received net proceeds of $365,463 after paying commissions of $11,417 to the Agent and incurring $3,709 of other transaction fees.

Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

Following a discussion with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 15, 2023, Digihost expects to receive a notice (the “Notice”) on or about May 16, 2023 from Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (“Fiscal Year 2022”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic reports with the SEC.

Upon receipt thereof, the Company does not expect that the Notice will have any immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities, which are expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice to submit a plan of compliance to Nasdaq. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the original due date of the Form 20-F to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the securities of the Company may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed, the Company determined that it is a foreign private issuer that is not currently eligible to utilize the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system and, therefore, is for the first time required to file an Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 with financial statements that are audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”). In light of the complexities associated with the transition from being MJDS-eligible to being a foreign private issuer that is not MJDS-eligible, the Company was unable to file its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 prior to the deadline therefor without unreasonable effort or expense because the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm (the “Auditor”) is continuing its work on a PCAOB audit of the Company’s financial statements to be included in the Form 20-F following the Company’s request therefor. The Company expects to file the Form 20-F as promptly as practicable following the completion of the Auditor’s PCAOB audit of the Company’s financial statements for inclusion in the Form 20-F and delivery of the Auditor’s report with respect thereto.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented technology company focused on the blockchain industry. The Company operates from three sites in the U.S. and in addition to managing its own operations provides joint venture partners with hosting arrangements at its facilities.

The table below provides a reconciliation of income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Three months ended 2023 2022 $ (thousands) $(thousands) Income (loss) before other items (9,093 ) 12,015 Taxes and Interest 159 453 Depreciation 3,223 1,532 Revaluation of warrant liabilities 5,617 (11,955 ) FV Changes 438 391 Gain on sale of equipment - (2,341 ) Share based compensation 401 764 Adjusted EBITDA 745 859



