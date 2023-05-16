Power Distribution Unit Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Power Distribution Unit Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s power distribution unit market analysis, the power distribution unit market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.07 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global power distribution unit industry is due to an increasing number of data centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest power distribution unit market share. Major power distribution unit companies include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc. and Legrand SA.
Power Distribution Unit Market Segments
● By Type: Basic, Metered, Switched, Intelligent, Other Types
● By Power Phase: Single Phase, Triple Phase
● By Distribution Channel: Offline Channels, Resellers or Distributors, Direct to End-users, Integrators or Maintenance, Online Channels
● By Industry: Data Centers, Telecom and IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Education, Retail, Utilities, Military and Defense, Other Industries
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A power distribution unit is a device that has several outputs and is used to provide continuous electric power to multiple systems. This unit transfers and controls the power supply to computers, servers, networking devices, and other systems in a data center.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Power Distribution Unit Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
