Bengaluru-based trust commerce startup Zotezo is enabling people to make the right purchase decisions
Founded in 2019, Zotezo is helping millions of readers across 14 countries to make informed purchase decisions for the well-beingBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the pandemic, the global e-retail industry has seen a whopping 26.4% increase in sales. A recent study revealed that 93%* of users make buying decisions based on online reviews, and choose products with a minimum rating of 3.3** out of 5 Compared to 2018, the trend of reading negative reviews has increased from 85% to 96%***, and third-party reviews play a monumental role in this sector.
The trust factor with third-party websites is monumental as they are meant to provide unbiased views on various products and services.
Zotezo plays a pivotal role in providing unbiased opinions from subject matter experts on health and wellness products. The startup has made it their mission to help users with their authentic and subject matter expert-driven information to live better, and longer.
Zotezo was founded in 2019 by Deepak Saraf, a Mumbai-based serial entrepreneur & exponential thought leader.
Zotezo offers health, beauty, fitness and wellness product recommendations and discovery based on rigorous research by their team and ratings from subject matter experts. On top of this, they provide price comparisons of multiple marketplaces so that consumers can purchase from the platform of their choice.
Zotezo is backed by Orbit Startups, the second-largest Accelerator and an early investor in Netflix. It is reported that they are offering product recommendations and expert advice for 17 countries including some of the larger markets like the USA, UK, Canada, India and Australia.
Adding to this, Deepak Saraf, the CEO of Zotezo, says, “Marketing jargon and product promises have resulted in many poor purchases. People have lost confidence in what brands tout as the next big shiny thing. We now live in a highly connected world, and we increasingly rely on reviews and referrals for our purchase decisions”
Resources:
* ~ https://explodingtopics.com/blog/online-review-stats
** ~ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/online-review-statistics/329701/
*** ~ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/online-review-statistics/329701/
