Project Portfolio Management Market Size Expected To Reach $7.68 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s project portfolio management market forecast, the project portfolio management market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.68 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the project portfolio management market is due to increasing automation and digitalization across various industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest project portfolio management market share. Major project portfolio management companies include Broadcom Inc., Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Wrike, HP Development Company L.P., ServiceNow and Planview Inc.

Project Portfolio Management Market Segments

● By Component: Solution, Services

● By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

● By Deployment: On Premises, Cloud

● By Application: Project Management, Portfolio Management, Demand Management, Resource Management, Financial Management, Other Applications

● By Vertical: Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Consumer Goods and Retail, Other Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Project portfolio management is the concept of managing all processes through a single system. It manages the monitoring and controlling options, making project management easier for organizations and increasing their efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Project Portfolio Management Market Statistics

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

