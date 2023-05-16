Telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

16/05/2023

On May 15, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon.

Touching upon the topic of bilateral partnership, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan emphasized that today cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan is developing in a wide range of areas. At the same time, the political will and the mutual desire of the two countries to strengthen interstate cooperation have always served as an important factor.

The sides stated that at present time the Turkmen-Tajik relations, based on the principles of good neighborliness, equality and mutual respect, are becoming more dynamic and progressive, which is facilitated by regular bilateral meetings and contacts at the highest level.

In this context, Arkadag noted the importance of the state visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan, which took place on May 10-11 this year. As emphasized, the solid package of bilateral agreements signed following the fruitful negotiations between the heads of state is designed to give a new impetus to the further development of fruitful cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of the meetings of the head of Turkmen state with the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli Rustami Emomali and the Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, during which the sides demonstrated the commitment to strengthening inter-parliamentary contacts, which are an integral factor in boosting the traditional dialogue between our fraternal countries and peoples.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon noted the constructive interaction of the two countries in the international arena, through authoritative international and regional structures.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli Rustami Emomali to visit Turkmenistan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.