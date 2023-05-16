Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: Top Growth by Business Manufacturers Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2030

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Global Growth, SWOT Industry Analysis, CAGR Status, Key Companies, Applications, Upcoming Trends 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterjet cutting machines are industrial tools that use a high-pressure stream of water, sometimes mixed with an abrasive substance, to cut through a variety of materials. These machines are known for their versatility, precision, and ability to cut through thick and hard materials that may be challenging for other cutting methods.

The waterjet cutting machines market size was valued at $1,098.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,986.40 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The waterjet cutting machines market is anticipated to be driven by factors, such as increase in automation in the industrial sector and rise in acceptance of high-pressure water cutting in a variety of applications. Waterjet cutting is becoming more popular in a variety of industries, including electronics, automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, food & beverages, and many more. Technological improvements, such as adoption of high-speed and high-pressure waterjet machines, microjet cutting machines, and robotics integration in waterjet machines are projected to boost the market expansion.

Waterjet cutting machines find applications in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, architecture, manufacturing, fabrication, and art. They are used to cut parts, components, gaskets, signs, tiles, intricate designs, and more.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players operating in the global waterjet cutting machine are Colfax Corporation, Conzzeta (Bystronic Laser AG), Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Tech Group), KMT Waterjet, OMAX Corporation, Resato International B.V., Jet Edge, and Wardjet, Belotti SPA.

Segmentation Based On:

By Type -

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

Non Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

By End User Industry -

Automotive

Metal Fabrication

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

It's worth noting that while waterjet cutting machines are highly versatile, they may have limitations in terms of cutting speed compared to other cutting methods, especially when dealing with thick materials. The choice of using pure water or abrasive water depends on the material and desired cutting speed. Consulting with experts or manufacturers can provide more specific information on the capabilities and limitations of waterjet cutting machines for particular applications.