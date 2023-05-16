Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Expected to Generate $327.3 billion by 2031, Growing At a CAGR of 7.3%

The rise in consumer health consciousness, and technological advancement are all predicted to promote the growth of the market for nutraceutical ingredients.

The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among consumers has fueled the market's expansion for nutraceutical ingredients.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages. The nutraceutical ingredients market size was valued at $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is analyzed based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into probiotics, vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and others. Further, proteins segment is bifurcated into plant proteins and animal proteins. Among these, the probiotics segment occupied the major nutraceutical ingredients market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of the health advantages of probiotics, the segment is predicted to maintain its notable growth pace. Probiotics are frequently used to treat diarrhea, cramps, and gastritis brought on by antibiotic use, which disturbs the balance of bacteria in the colon by killing both good and bad bacteria.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major players analyzed for global nutraceutical ingredients industry are Amway Corporation, AOR Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Danone, EID Parry, General Mills, Herbalife International of America Inc., Innophos, Matsun Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Nestle SA, Natrol, Royal DSM, and Valensa International.

Based on application, the functional food & beverage segment was the largest segment, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021, and would rule the roost through 2031. Functional food are rich in omega fatty acid which helps maintain the weight and control blood circulation in the body. A rapid rise in the number of fitness and sports enthusiasts and increase in the consumers' inclination toward healthy lifestyle are expected to be the key factors for growth of the global functional beverages segment.

Based on type, the probiotics segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Probiotics render health benefits in the large intestine such as the reduced risk of cancer and increased absorption of calcium and magnesium. Probiotics are usually found in fermented food or taken as supplements. However, the proteins segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.1% in 2031. Proteins have gained significant importance in human life as it plays various roles in the human body such as transporting molecules throughout the body and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria.

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

The report analyzes these key players of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

