Molecular Quality Controls Market Will Grow at a 6.7% CAGR by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, & genetic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Molecular Quality Controls Market and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Molecular Quality Controls market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Molecular Quality Controls industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global molecular quality controls market size was USD 160.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Molecular quality control market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, growing adoption of third-party quality controls, and rise in government funding to support genomics projects.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1805

Molecular quality controls are helpful for evaluating the efficacy of in vitro nucleic testing processes for viral load tests, healthcare infections, and sexually transmitted infectious diseases. The major purpose of such quality controls is to examine molecular detection products to discover faults and alert management authorities. Increasing number of molecular quality control solutions makes it simple to achieve risk reduction targets by enabling laboratories to apply the best Quality Control (QC) procedures and cutting-edge data management systems.

Molecular Quality Controls Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Molecular Quality Controls market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular quality control market on the basis of product, analyte type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Independent Controls

Instrument-Specific Controls

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencing & NGS

Analyte Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Single-Analyte Controls

Multi-Analyte Controls

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Oncology Testing

Genetics Testing

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

IVD Manufacturers

Academic & Research Institute

Other End-users

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1805

Key Highlights from the Report

Instrument-specific controls segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Quality control in a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory is primarily concerned with preventing errors during the execution of tests and validating the results of such tests. Quality control of both, the interior and exterior, is incorporated.

Monitoring laboratory performance through the use of control material and/or repeated measurements is a component of internal quality control. This method has become a significant tool for detection of pathogenic microorganisms that do not grow in traditional culture media. Methods based on PCR are highly effective, allowing for the detection of even a single DNA molecule, which allows for the detection of diseases at extremely low concentrations.

Single analyte control segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Use of single-analyte standards has become incredibly common in clinical settings due to the ease of data processing and interpretation they provide and reduced risk of cross-reactivity. Single-Analyte kits are designed to quantify a single cytokine or chemokine in numerous samples using Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA).

Infectious disease diagnostic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Infectious diseases have been a leading source of mortality and disability for humans for a very long time. There are several ways in which human progress in civilization influenced the spread of infectious illnesses. For instance, domestication of animals is leading to an increase in prevalence of parasitic and zoonotic diseases, whereas the spread of airborne bacterial and viral infections has followed the rise of major settlements and urbanization.

Large pandemics such as the plague, cholera, smallpox, influenza and COVID-19 have affected humanity throughout history, but chronic infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and syphilis have been silent killers. Molecular diagnostic tests can pick up on traces of RNA and DNA that may or may not be related to illness. Human leukocyte antigen typing, genetic disease screening, coagulation, and the study of infectious illnesses and cancer all rely heavily on these diagnostic tools

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Abbott, LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Microbiologics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ZeptoMetrix, LLC, Quidel, Maine Molecular Quality Controls, INC., Bio-Techne.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Molecular Quality Controls market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Molecular Quality Controls market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Regional Landscape section of the Molecular Quality Controls report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-quality-controls-market

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research

Location-Based Services (LBS) And Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/location-based-services-and-real-time-location-systems-market

Identity Verification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/identity-verification-market

Trauma Products Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/trauma-products-market

Biomarker Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomarker-technologies-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.