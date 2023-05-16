Green Power Market Size to grow at 12%+ CAGR To 2027

Green Power

Green Power Market is anticipated to exceed USD 103.5 billion by 2027.

The green power market was valued at $41.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $103.5 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. Green power, also known as renewable energy or clean energy, refers to electricity generated from environmentally friendly sources that have a minimal impact on the environment and do not contribute to climate change. It is generated using renewable resources that can be naturally replenished, such as sunlight, wind, water (hydropower), biomass, and geothermal heat.

Green power offers several environmental benefits compared to traditional fossil fuel-based energy sources. It helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality, conserves natural resources, and decreases reliance on finite fossil fuel reserves. Many countries and organizations are actively promoting the transition to green power as part of their efforts to mitigate climate change and achieve sustainable energy systems.

Here are some common types of green power:

Solar power: This involves harnessing the energy from sunlight using photovoltaic panels or concentrated solar power systems to generate electricity.

Wind power: Wind turbines convert the kinetic energy of the wind into electricity. They are typically installed in large wind farms on land or offshore.

Hydropower: Power is generated from the force of flowing or falling water. It can be harnessed from rivers, streams, tides, and ocean currents using turbines.

Biomass energy: Biomass refers to organic matter, such as wood, agricultural residues, and dedicated energy crops. It can be burned to produce heat or converted into biogas and biofuels for electricity generation.

Geothermal energy: This involves tapping into the Earth's internal heat to generate electricity. Geothermal power plants use steam or hot water reservoirs beneath the Earth's surface.

The key players operating in the green power market are Adani Green Energy Limited, GE Renewable Energy, Green Energy Corp., Iberdrola SA, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., NextEra Energy, Inc., Orsted A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Tata Power.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 12.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Presence of countries, such as China and India, are the major factor that boosts the Asia-Pacific green power market, owing to rise in investment in green power projects.

There is significant increase in energy demand due to rapid industrialization and rise in population in countries such as China and India.

The buildings and industrial sectors are expected to consume more energy during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, India has significant growth potential; however, due to its inconsistent policy and business environment the in past, the green power share in the total energy production was less.

The shift in trend toward the use of localized energy procurements has been witnessed in recent years.

Various government bodies in countries, such as India, have taken the advantage of community choice aggregation (CCA) policies, which permit governments to procure green power resources on behalf of their constituents while retaining their existing electricity providers for transmission and distribution services.

High cost involved to set up the base for green power restrains the market growth.

By power source, the solar segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 12.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By end-use sector, the buildings and industrial dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% and 22.0% in 2019.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the green power market growth.

The growing concern toward CO2 emission and net zero goals for 2050 by several countries largely drive the market growth for green power.

High cost involved in the setup and maintenance limit the market growth, thereby restraining further activities. Meanwhile, the growing electronic vehicles market offers opportunities for the market growth.

COVID-19 impact

The green power market has low impact of COVID-19 as the sector is less dependent on macro factors such as supply chain or lockdowns.

The power generation and transmission infrastructure are self-sufficient to continue their working during the pandemic.

