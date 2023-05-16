Adaptive Robotics Market Future Growth Analysis and Challenges by 2030 | Hits a CAGR of 26.3%

Adaptive Robotics Market Historical and Current Trends, Competition Dashboard, Market Size, Growth Rates and Forecasts, 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adaptive robotics market refers to the segment of the robotics industry that focuses on developing and deploying robots that can adapt to various environments, tasks, or situations. Adaptive robots are designed to have the capability to adjust their behavior, actions, or parameters based on changes in their surroundings or specific requirements. This market encompasses a wide range of industries and applications, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and more.

Adaptive robots are third generation of robots that are integrated with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence, which sense and act on their environment without human interaction. Adaptive robots are more compact, precise, and able to work faster, and quick decision taker in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and food & beverages.

According to AMR, adaptive robotics market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $55.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The adaptive robotics market is highly competitive, with both established robotics companies and startups focusing on developing innovative solutions. As technology continues to advance and the demand for automation grows, the adaptive robotics market is expected to expand further, offering enhanced capabilities and driving transformation across industries.

Integration of IoT in manufacturing is expected to propel the demand for adaptive robots, which is likely to act as a major opportunity for growth of the adaptive robotics market.

Segmentation Based On the Market

The global adaptive robotics market is segmented into application, component, end user, and region.

By application, the market is segregated into handling, assembling, welding, and others. The handling segment dominate the market in 2020.

On the basis of component, it is segregated into hardware and software. Software segment dominates the market in 2020.

Depending on end user, it is divided into automotive, electronics, pharma, metal & machinery, and others. Automotive segment dominates the market in 2020.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global adaptive robotics market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in this report include ABB, Kuka AG, Robotiq Inc, SCHMALZ, Soft Robotics Inc, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co Kg, Universal Robots A/S, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, SoftBank Group Corp, and Rethink Robotics GmbH.

