Moldova: EU offers €400,000 for development of four clusters in Cahul and Ungheni regions

Four clusters in Cahul and Ungheni regions will benefit from grants of €100,000 each as part of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

In Cahul, the livestock cluster ‘Bacii Sudului’ will develop and strengthen its technologies and increase the quality of products in the field of sheep farming; a winemaking cluster will establish and equip an Oenological Centre; and a beekeeping cluster will strengthen the sector by equipping it with specialised packaging equipment. In Ungheni, the ‘Dealurile Măgurii’ tourism cluster will develop services and increase the competitiveness of the region’s tourism offer.

The financial assistance offered to clusters will enable purchase of equipment, goods, works, and services, all these contributing to job creation and more investments in the regions.

“The financial and technical support offered to the clusters will help their members – private companies, local public authorities, and research institutions – to develop further. As a result, the urban and rural areas of the Cahul and Ungheni will become more attractive to locals, tourists and investors, positioning them closer to EU standards,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union, at the awarding ceremony, conducted on 13 May.

Together with the previous support in 2022 under the first call, clusters from the Cahul and Ungheni regions have benefited in total from €800,000.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme (2019-2024) supports smart, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic development in Cahul and Ungheni regions. The programme has a total budget of €23 million, is financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Find out more

Press release