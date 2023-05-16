Organise Sustainable Energy Day in your country by the end of June – focus on skills

Sustainable Energy Days take place anywhere around the world, promoting clean energy and energy efficiency and inspiring behavioural changes and innovation in the field. They are a key component of the European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) – the biggest annual event dedicated to renewables and efficient energy use in Europe, taking place this year on 20-22 June.

Sustainable Energy Days will be held until 30 June 2023, exploring a variety of topics in sessions of different formats and durations. A Sustainable Energy Day event might concentrate on awareness-raising, be centred on a specific activity, or focus on a particular technology or policy. It may choose to address a local community or even an entire region. Sustainable Energy Days can take place in public or private buildings, as well as outdoors or online. Past events took place in locations such as schools, parks, town halls, factories and conference centres.

In the context of the European Year of Skills, events tackling upskilling European citizens for a clean energy transition are particularly encouraged.

Anyone can organise a Sustainable Energy Day and it can be targeted towards any audience as long as the activity clearly highlights the importance of clean energy and energy efficiency. The event will be held locally, be non-profit/have no admission fees, and attract a minimum of 10 participants.

The deadline for applications to host your Sustainable Energy Day is 15 June.

