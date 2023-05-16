Vicki Wright Hamilton of VWH Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurial success is a journey marked by resilience, adaptability, and strategic planning. Yet, over 50% of small businesses succumb to failure within their first five years, underscoring the need for expert guidance to navigate the competitive business landscape. In such a volatile environment, effective leadership is paramount. For this reason, collaboration with a seasoned professional expert can make all the difference, transforming businesses and guaranteeing their long-term prosperity.

Vicki Wright Hamilton, an accomplished Executive Technology Consultant, Executive Coach, keynote speaker, and the CEO of VWH Consulting. As the author of the acclaimed book "Game Face: Corporate Success Strategies of a Trail Blazing Tech Warrior" and the host of two television shows, "Hidden Stories, Healed Now," and "Strategic Minds Making Money Moves," Vicki is a force to be reckoned with in the corporate sphere.

Vicki's executive coaching is driven by her commitment to add extraordinary value, support, and guidance to ambitious, purpose-driven individuals. Her ultimate goal is to elevate leaders, spanning mid-level to C-suite roles, by enhancing their leadership skills and helping them realize their maximum potential. She acknowledges the evolving demands of a hybrid work environment, where micromanagement is a thing of the past. By conducting meticulous evaluations of an individual's needs, aspirations, and career growth trajectories, Vicki fosters the development of innovative mindsets and beliefs. This is further fortified by implementing evidence-based strategies that sustainably boost professional profits and augment leadership capabilities.

With Vicki's business coaching, business owners can not only discover six-figure top-line revenue within an hour but also reclaim their personal lives. Vicki achieves this by employing effective strategies that cut across business functions, leading to proven results. Business owners turn to Vicki for her unrivaled expertise, leadership, and guidance in generating business profits.

Vicki's approach is anchored in practicality, warmth, and a people-focused ethos. Her three-decade-long corporate journey informs her coaching, enabling her to share invaluable insights and first-hand experiences about running a business. Her early work with small organizations kindled her passion for strategy and development, setting her on the path to executive coaching.

Leadership enhancement is a core component of Vicki's coaching. She believes that robust leadership drives enduring results that resonate across the entire organization. Vicki encourages leaders to be authentic, mission-driven, self-aware, and aligned with their personal and social values. She advocates for empathetic leadership, where vulnerability is recognized as strength, creating a conducive environment that brings out the best in people.

Vicki's coaching philosophy extends beyond professional success. She says, "When I coach, my goal is to enhance your overall quality of life. Whether you're an employee or a business owner, I want you to love your career, strike a healthy work-life balance, and live your best life, seeing yourself as a whole person rather than solely a business person."

Vicki's television show, "Strategic Minds Making Money Moves," is a platform for small companies to voice their ideas and find solutions on a global scale. She firmly believes in their potential to become multi-million-dollar businesses with the right platform and opportunities.

Her book "Game Face: Corporate Success Strategies of a Trail Blazing Tech Warrior" offers a candid look into her personal and professional journey as a Black woman in technology, chronicling her path to success. Vicki asserts, "Good leadership is critical to every organization and is embedded in everything we do. A leader's role is not only to serve but to inspire and grow those around them. By prioritizing personal development, I can help you grow both personally and professionally—that's what I'm here for."

Close Up Radio will feature Vicki Wright Hamilton in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 17th at 2pm EST and with Dough Llewelyn on Wednesday May 24th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.vickiwrighthamilton.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno