EllaLink and EXA Infrastructure partner to offer diverse transatlantic capacity from South America to Europe

/EIN News/ --



LISBON, Portugal, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink, the high-capacity fibre-optic submarine cable directly connecting Europe with South America, and EXA Infrastructure, the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, today announce a unique joint transatlantic service, connecting South America with the heart of Europe’s main business centres.



Customers of both companies will benefit from the latest high capacity direct data route across the Atlantic that joins up with EXA’s extensive European footprint. The 9,120 kilometres route will enable Internet traffic to bypass North America, and it will deliver a 50 per cent increase in network performance between data centres in Brazil, Portugal, and Spain. Once landed, EllaLink’s customers will also benefit from optical connectivity to and from Sines in Portugal, thanks to the direct interconnect with EXA’s extensive pan-European network.

EllaLink’s Brazil to Portugal routes won the Global Carrier Awards’ ‘Best Subsea Project of the Year’ category in 2019 and 2020. According to Nick Collins, CCO at EXA Infrastructure, “The partnership with EllaLink testifies to EXA’s ambition to become the leading data centre to data centre connectivity provider in Europe and beyond. We have committed €39 million of network investments to date in Portugal and Spain and this partnership enables us to interconnect with South America, closing the connectivity gap for companies in this fast-growing, bandwidth-demanding environment.”

EllaLink and EXA are also collaborating on the Olisipo project, a unique cable system connecting the main data centres and all the landing stations in Portugal. This project will reinforce connectivity and improve network infrastructure in Portugal, which is emerging as another key digital hub in southern Europe. “We understand the importance of securing diversity as an alternative to the north transatlantic routes. Combining EllaLink’s low latency network with EXA Infrastructure’s extensive and advanced footprint enhances both our portfolios and the value proposition we can offer to the market. This is a strong partnership for EllaLink, that will significantly benefit our customers,” says Vincent Gatineau, CSMO at EllaLink. “EXA is a leading company in the market with prime assets and robust experience. Our complementary connectivity offer has a compelling potential for customers demanding the highest quality and performance.”

About EXA Infrastructure

Headquartered in London, UK, EXA Infrastructure is the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America and owns 125,000 kilometres of fibre network across 34 countries. EXA’s network connects 300 cities and offers 13Tier 3-equivalent data centres, with sub-sea routes that include three transatlantic cables, one the lowest latency link between Europe and North America. EXA is wholly owned by I Squared Capital.

For more information, see exainfra.net

About EllaLink

EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink. The EllaLink submarine cable system is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille. The EllaLink submarine cable system has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 100Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil.

For more information visit ella.link

Media contact:

Clara Casanova

clara.casanova@ella.link

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9894c5b-a175-4b0d-842f-013e080ccff6