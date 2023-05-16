Cone Crushers Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2030 | With a CAGR of 5.5%

Cone Crushers Market Demand with Leading Key Players and New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cone crushers are highly effective at using compression to crush material into a consistent product. For this reason, cone crushers are the most commonly used crushing plant for secondary and tertiary crushing stages in both the aggregate and recycling industries.

Cone crushers are a type of compression crusher used in the mining and aggregate industries to crush materials by squeezing them between a mantle and a concave, or bowl liner. They are commonly used in secondary, tertiary, and quaternary crushing stages.

According to AMR, The cone crushers market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The working principle of a cone crusher involves a rotating mantle installed inside a concave bowl. As the mantle gyrates, it creates a squeezing action on the rock, compressing it against the stationary concave. This process results in the crushing of the material into smaller-sized particles.

In addition, development in manufacturing technology for construction activities is one of the major driving factors of the market, which ultimately saves construction time and delivers better results. Moreover, lack of skilled labor in developed countries is a major problem, which is easily tackled by using cone crushers.

The cone crushers market analysis is segmented into end-user industry, mobility, sales type and region.

By end-user industry, the market is segregated into mining, construction and recycling. The mobility covered in the study include stationary, portable-wheeled and portable-tracked mounted.

On the basis of sales type, the market is divided into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the cone crushers industry include Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited, CITIC Limited, Constmach, FLSmidth, Meka, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB, Tenova S.p.A., The Weir Group PLC and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Cone crushers come in various sizes and configurations to accommodate different applications and production requirements. They are commonly used in mining, quarrying, and aggregate operations for crushing materials such as granite, basalt, limestone, and more.

It's worth noting that the information provided here is based on general knowledge up until September 2021. For the most up-to-date and specific details about cone crushers, it is recommended to consult manufacturers, industry experts, or refer to the latest technical documentation.

