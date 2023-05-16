Global Cannabis Testing Market 2023 : Current Trends and Analysis

Cannabis Testing Market

The global cannabis testing market was valued at $ 1,029 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,445 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.9%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, the importance of cannabis testing cannot be overstated. With increasing legalization and the demand for high-quality products, reliable testing methods have become essential. Current trends in cannabis testing focus on ensuring consumer safety and product consistency. Laboratories are employing advanced techniques such as chromatography and mass spectrometry to analyze cannabinoids, terpenes, and contaminants. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on testing for heavy metals, pesticides, and microbial contaminants to meet stringent regulatory standards. Looking ahead, the cannabis testing market is projected to witness substantial growth, driven by expanding legalization efforts and the need for standardized testing protocols.

CAGR: 11.9%

• Current Market Size: USD 1.02 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2019- 2027

• Base Year: 2019

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global cannabis testing market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The cannabis testing market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

The cannabis testing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global cannabis testing market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global cannabis testing market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the consumables segment occupied 59% market share of the global cannabis testing market in 2019.

On the basis of test type, the potency testing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the LAMEA cannabis testing market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer

Restek Corporation

SC Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Steep Hill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

