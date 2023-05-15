Senate Bill 679 Printer's Number 749

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 749

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

679

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, BROOKS, FONTANA, KANE, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER,

SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND MILLER, MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in mixed-use development tax credit, further

providing for mixed-use development tax credits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1907-E(a) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

Section 1907-E. Mixed-use development tax credits.

(a) Tax credit authority.--For purposes, and in accordance

with the provisions of this article, the agency may allocate an

amount not to exceed [$4,500,000] $15,000,000 in each fiscal

year in mixed-use development tax credits and is directed to

deposit proceeds and earnings derived from the sale into the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22