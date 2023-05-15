Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 751

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 751

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

682

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, DILLON,

FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS AND

COSTA, MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating

to marriage, repealing provisions relating to marriage

between persons of the same sex.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1704 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is repealed:

[§ 1704. Marriage between persons of the same sex.

It is hereby declared to be the strong and longstanding

public policy of this Commonwealth that marriage shall be

between one man and one woman. A marriage between persons of the

same sex which was entered into in another state or foreign

jurisdiction, even if valid where entered into, shall be void in

this Commonwealth.]

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

