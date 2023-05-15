Senate Bill 682 Printer's Number 751
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 751
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
682
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, DILLON,
FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS AND
COSTA, MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating
to marriage, repealing provisions relating to marriage
between persons of the same sex.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1704 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is repealed:
[§ 1704. Marriage between persons of the same sex.
It is hereby declared to be the strong and longstanding
public policy of this Commonwealth that marriage shall be
between one man and one woman. A marriage between persons of the
same sex which was entered into in another state or foreign
jurisdiction, even if valid where entered into, shall be void in
this Commonwealth.]
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16