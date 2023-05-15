Senate Bill 683 Printer's Number 752
accordance with subsection (a) detects fentanyl, the hospital
shall report the test results, which shall be deidentified, to
the Department of Health through PA-NEDSS.
(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall preclude an
acute care hospital without analyzer equipment for urinalysis
from utilizing fentanyl test strips in accordance with the act
of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled
Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Acute care hospital." A facility that provides inpatient
and outpatient hospital services and is licensed by the
Department of Health as a general or tertiary care hospital. The
term does not include a specialty hospital.
"Controlled substance." A drug, substance or immediate
precursor included in Schedules I through V of The Controlled
Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
"PA-NEDSS." Pennsylvania's version of the National
Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
"Urine drug screening." A chemical analysis intended to test
a patient for the presence of a controlled substance.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
