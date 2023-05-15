Senate Bill 673 Printer's Number 745

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 745

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

673

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, STREET, BREWSTER,

CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, ARGALL, CULVER, PENNYCUICK AND J. WARD,

MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for inpatient pasteurized donor human milk and

human milk-derived products.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 633.1. Coverage for Inpatient Pasteurized Donor

Human Milk and Human Milk-derived Products.--(a) Every health

insurance policy that is delivered, issued, executed or renewed

in this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this

section shall provide coverage for the use of pasteurized donor

