Senate Bill 673 Printer's Number 745
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 745
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
673
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, STREET, BREWSTER,
CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, ARGALL, CULVER, PENNYCUICK AND J. WARD,
MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for inpatient pasteurized donor human milk and
human milk-derived products.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 633.1. Coverage for Inpatient Pasteurized Donor
Human Milk and Human Milk-derived Products.--(a) Every health
insurance policy that is delivered, issued, executed or renewed
in this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this
section shall provide coverage for the use of pasteurized donor
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23