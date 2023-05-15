Senate Bill 677 Printer's Number 747
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 747
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
677
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA, DILLON AND CAPPELLETTI,
MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," providing for disclosure of complaints
filed against physicians.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is amended by adding
a section to read:
Section 44.1. Disclosure of complaints filed against
physicians.
A physician shall not be required to disclose a complaint
filed against the physician with the board to any person or
entity if all of the following apply:
(1) The board determines that no disciplinary or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21