Senate Bill 677 Printer's Number 747

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

677

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA, DILLON AND CAPPELLETTI,

MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine

and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;

reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and

Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for

its composition, powers and duties; providing for the

issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and

revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;

and making repeals," providing for disclosure of complaints

filed against physicians.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, is amended by adding

a section to read:

Section 44.1. Disclosure of complaints filed against

physicians.

A physician shall not be required to disclose a complaint

filed against the physician with the board to any person or

entity if all of the following apply:

(1) The board determines that no disciplinary or

