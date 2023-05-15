Senate Bill 674 Printer's Number 746
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 746
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
674
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA, DILLON AND CAPPELLETTI,
MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), entitled
"An act requiring the licensing of practitioners of
osteopathic medicine and surgery; regulating their practice;
providing for certain funds and penalties for violations and
repeals," providing for disclosure of complaints filed
against physicians.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261),
known as the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 13.4. Disclosure of complaints filed against
physicians.
A physician shall not be required to disclose a complaint
filed against the physician with the board to any person or
entity if all of the following apply:
(1) The board determines that no disciplinary or
corrective action against the physician is necessary.
(2) The complaint file is closed without any
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19