Senate Bill 693 Printer's Number 756

(5) Employers are prohibited from taking any adverse

employment action against an individual who declines to

receive a COVID-19 or other vaccination, including, but not

limited to, a COVID-19 or SARS-CoV "vaccine," or any

pharmaceutical or drug, including, but not limited to,

discrimination, termination, suspension, involuntary

reassignment, unpaid leave, demotion, harassment, coercion or

retaliation. If an employer violates the provisions of this

paragraph, an aggrieved employee shall have the right to

apply for and receive unemployment benefits, as well as back

pay, front pay, lost wages, consequential damages, emotional

damages, court and litigation costs and attorney fees. If the

employer willfully and maliciously discriminates or commits a

violation under this paragraph it shall also be liable to the

employee for punitive damages in the treble amount of the

actual damages awarded.

(6) An individual may not be discriminated against or

denied entrance, service or the ability to purchase goods,

receive medical care or to participate for refusal to accept

a COVID-19 vaccination or other vaccination, including, but

