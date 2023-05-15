Senate Bill 693 Printer's Number 756
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - limited to, a COVID-19 or SARS-CoV "vaccine," or any
pharmaceutical or drug, offered by the Commonwealth as part
of a mass vaccination or other effort may only be provided to
individuals who provide informed consent in writing to
receiving the vaccination, without coercion, after receiving
and being provided a copy in writing in paper format of full
information of all known ingredients, risks and benefits
prior to the COVID-19 or other vaccination, including, but
not limited to, a COVID-19 or SARS-CoV "vaccine," or any
pharmaceutical or drug.
(5) Employers are prohibited from taking any adverse
employment action against an individual who declines to
receive a COVID-19 or other vaccination, including, but not
limited to, a COVID-19 or SARS-CoV "vaccine," or any
pharmaceutical or drug, including, but not limited to,
discrimination, termination, suspension, involuntary
reassignment, unpaid leave, demotion, harassment, coercion or
retaliation. If an employer violates the provisions of this
paragraph, an aggrieved employee shall have the right to
apply for and receive unemployment benefits, as well as back
pay, front pay, lost wages, consequential damages, emotional
damages, court and litigation costs and attorney fees. If the
employer willfully and maliciously discriminates or commits a
violation under this paragraph it shall also be liable to the
employee for punitive damages in the treble amount of the
actual damages awarded.
(6) An individual may not be discriminated against or
denied entrance, service or the ability to purchase goods,
receive medical care or to participate for refusal to accept
a COVID-19 vaccination or other vaccination, including, but
20230SB0693PN0756 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30