Senate Bill 678 Printer's Number 748

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 748

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

678

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND SAVAL,

MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for blood donation education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Blood Donation Education.--(a) The Department

of Education shall, in cooperation with the Department of

Health:

(1) Establish a unit of instruction to educate students in

grades eleven and twelve regarding blood donation, to emphasize

the need for donated blood and to encourage blood donation and

participation in blood donation programs for students.

(2) Develop and distribute appropriate educational materials

and resources to educators and public and nonpublic schools.

