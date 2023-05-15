Senate Bill 680 Printer's Number 750
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 750
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
680
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN,
HUTCHINSON, STEFANO AND J. WARD, MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for licenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6109(h)(1) introductory paragraph of
Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended
and the subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 6109. Licenses.
* * *
(h) Fee.--
(1) [In] Except as provided under paragraph (3.1), in
addition to fees described in [paragraphs (2)(ii) and]
paragraph (3), the fee for a license to carry a firearm is
$19. This includes all of the following:
* * *
(3.1) Fees provided for under paragraphs (1) and (3)
shall be waived for an applicant who is active duty or an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18