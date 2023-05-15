Senate Bill 680 Printer's Number 750

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 750

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

680

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN,

HUTCHINSON, STEFANO AND J. WARD, MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6109(h)(1) introductory paragraph of

Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended

and the subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 6109. Licenses.

* * *

(h) Fee.--

(1) [In] Except as provided under paragraph (3.1), in

addition to fees described in [paragraphs (2)(ii) and]

paragraph (3), the fee for a license to carry a firearm is

$19. This includes all of the following:

* * *

(3.1) Fees provided for under paragraphs (1) and (3)

shall be waived for an applicant who is active duty or an

