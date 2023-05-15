Senate Bill 710 Printer's Number 765
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - of a patient's medical information, clinical data, clinical
images, laboratory results or self-reported medical history.
"Health care provider." A health care facility, medical
equipment supplier or person who is licensed, certified or
otherwise regulated to provide health care services under the
laws of this Commonwealth or another state.
"Risk evaluation and mitigation strategy." The medication
safety program administered by the United States Food and Drug
Administration under 21 U.S.C. § 355-1 (relating to risk
evaluation and mitigation strategies).
"Synchronous interaction." A two-way or multiple-way
exchange of information between a patient and a health care
provider that occurs in real time via audio or video
conferencing.
"Telemedicine." The delivery of health care services to a
patient by a health care provider who is at a different
location, through synchronous interactions, asynchronous
interactions or remote patient monitoring that meet the
requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and
Accountability Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-191, 110 Stat. 1936),
Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health
Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat. 226-279 and 467-496) or other
applicable Federal law or law of this Commonwealth regarding the
privacy and security of electronic transmission of health
information.
§ 52C02. Prohibition.
A health car e provider may not use telemedicine to prescribe
a patient located in this Commonwealth a medication for which
the United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a risk
evaluation and mitigation strategy.
20230SB0710PN0765 - 2 -
