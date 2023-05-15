Senate Bill 710 Printer's Number 765

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - of a patient's medical information, clinical data, clinical

images, laboratory results or self-reported medical history.

"Health care provider." A health care facility, medical

equipment supplier or person who is licensed, certified or

otherwise regulated to provide health care services under the

laws of this Commonwealth or another state.

"Risk evaluation and mitigation strategy." The medication

safety program administered by the United States Food and Drug

Administration under 21 U.S.C. § 355-1 (relating to risk

evaluation and mitigation strategies).

"Synchronous interaction." A two-way or multiple-way

exchange of information between a patient and a health care

provider that occurs in real time via audio or video

conferencing.

"Telemedicine." The delivery of health care services to a

patient by a health care provider who is at a different

location, through synchronous interactions, asynchronous

interactions or remote patient monitoring that meet the

requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and

Accountability Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-191, 110 Stat. 1936),

Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health

Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat. 226-279 and 467-496) or other

applicable Federal law or law of this Commonwealth regarding the

privacy and security of electronic transmission of health

information.

§ 52C02. Prohibition.

A health car e provider may not use telemedicine to prescribe

a patient located in this Commonwealth a medication for which

the United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a risk

evaluation and mitigation strategy.

20230SB0710PN0765 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30