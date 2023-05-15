Submit Release
Senate Bill 684 Printer's Number 753

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 753

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

684

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, DILLON, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,

CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK AND COSTA, MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for intellectual disability and autism fee schedule

rates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 443.13. Intellectual Disability and Autism Fee

Schedule Rates.--(a) The purpose of this section is to

recognize that:

(1) Fee schedule rates should be responsive to market

conditions that affect direct support professionals who provide

care for individuals with an intellectual disability or autism.

(2) The use of a nationally recognized market index is less

costly and more efficient than the other requirements under law

or regulation regarding fee schedule rates and will produce

