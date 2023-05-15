Senate Bill 684 Printer's Number 753
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 753
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
684
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, DILLON, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,
CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK AND COSTA, MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for intellectual disability and autism fee schedule
rates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 443.13. Intellectual Disability and Autism Fee
Schedule Rates.--(a) The purpose of this section is to
recognize that:
(1) Fee schedule rates should be responsive to market
conditions that affect direct support professionals who provide
care for individuals with an intellectual disability or autism.
(2) The use of a nationally recognized market index is less
costly and more efficient than the other requirements under law
or regulation regarding fee schedule rates and will produce
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19