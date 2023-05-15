Senate Bill 686 Printer's Number 754
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - Fritz, S60°43'39''W a distance of 201.10', the point of
BEGINNING.
CONTAINING an area of 227,789.63 S.F. or 5.23-acres, more or
less. Being a portion of UPI 46449514431213.
(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance authorized by
this section shall be made under and subject to existing
encroachments, all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes
and rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,
roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,
electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and
subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies
vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of
the land or improvements erected thereon.
(d) Condition.--The conveyance authorized by this section
shall be made under and subject to the condition, which shall be
contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of the
property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as the
term is defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions),
or any other similar type of facility authorized under State
law. The condition shall be a covenant running with the land and
shall be binding upon the grantee, his heirs and assigns. Should
the grantee, his heirs or assigns permit any portion of the
property authorized to be conveyed in this section to be used in
violation of this subsection, the title shall immediately revert
to and revest in the grantor.
(e) Easements.--The Secretary of General Services may grant
any easements to benefit, or retain any easements from, the
property to be conveyed pursuant to this section as the
Secretary of General Services deems necessary or appropriate.
(f) Costs and fees.--Costs and fees incidental to this
Costs and fees incidental to this
