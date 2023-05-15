Submit Release
Senate Bill 686 Printer's Number 754

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - Fritz, S60°43'39''W a distance of 201.10', the point of

BEGINNING.

CONTAINING an area of 227,789.63 S.F. or 5.23-acres, more or

less. Being a portion of UPI 46449514431213.

(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance authorized by

this section shall be made under and subject to existing

encroachments, all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes

and rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,

roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of

the land or improvements erected thereon.

(d) Condition.--The conveyance authorized by this section

shall be made under and subject to the condition, which shall be

contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of the

property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as the

term is defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions),

or any other similar type of facility authorized under State

law. The condition shall be a covenant running with the land and

shall be binding upon the grantee, his heirs and assigns. Should

the grantee, his heirs or assigns permit any portion of the

property authorized to be conveyed in this section to be used in

violation of this subsection, the title shall immediately revert

to and revest in the grantor.

(e) Easements.--The Secretary of General Services may grant

any easements to benefit, or retain any easements from, the

property to be conveyed pursuant to this section as the

Secretary of General Services deems necessary or appropriate.

(f) Costs and fees.--Costs and fees incidental to this

