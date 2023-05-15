Senate Bill 702 Printer's Number 763

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 763

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

702

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, SANTARSIERO,

PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, BREWSTER, MILLER AND SCHWANK,

MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled

"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;

providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing

for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction

of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and

transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal

property and the subject of theft; providing for the

abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of

damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by

the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the

owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and

duties on certain State and local officers and employees;

providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted

Account," in licenses, tags and kennels, further providing

for revocation or refusal of kennel licenses and providing

for prohibition on sale of dogs bred by certain persons; and,

in enforcement and penalties, providing for whistleblower

protection.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 211(a) introductory paragraph of the act

of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, is

amended to read:

Section 211. Revocation or refusal of kennel licenses.

(a) General powers of secretary.--The secretary shall revoke

