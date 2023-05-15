Senate Bill 702 Printer's Number 763
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 763
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
702
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, SANTARSIERO,
PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, BREWSTER, MILLER AND SCHWANK,
MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled
"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;
providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing
for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction
of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and
transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal
property and the subject of theft; providing for the
abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of
damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by
the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the
owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and
duties on certain State and local officers and employees;
providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted
Account," in licenses, tags and kennels, further providing
for revocation or refusal of kennel licenses and providing
for prohibition on sale of dogs bred by certain persons; and,
in enforcement and penalties, providing for whistleblower
protection.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 211(a) introductory paragraph of the act
of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), known as the Dog Law, is
amended to read:
Section 211. Revocation or refusal of kennel licenses.
(a) General powers of secretary.--The secretary shall revoke
