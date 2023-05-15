Senate Bill 546 Printer's Number 755
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 755
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
546
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, A. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND
MUTH, MAY 15, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 15, 2023
AN ACT
Prohibiting for-profit entities from owning or managing
hospitals and health systems in this Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Prohibiting
For-Profit Hospitals Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"For-profit entity." The term includes, but is not limited
to, a corporation, limited liability corporation, limited
liability partnership, private equity, investment bank or hedge
fund which operates to generate revenue or profit for its
owners, partners or shareholders.
"Health system." An entity owning and operating one or more
hospitals, hospice agencies or nursing homes.
