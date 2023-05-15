Submit Release
Senate Bill 703 Printer's Number 764

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 764

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

703

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, SANTARSIERO,

PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, BREWSTER, MILLER AND SCHWANK,

MAY 15, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and

related offenses, providing for whistleblower protection and

further providing for nonapplicability of subchapter.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5557.1. Whistleblower protection.

An employee of a business, nonprofit entity or government

entity subject to this subchapter shall be deemed to be an

employee under the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),

known as the Whistleblower Law, with regard to a good faith

report of a potential violation of this subchapter. A business,

nonprofit entity or government entity subject to this subchapter

shall be deemed to be an employer under the Whistleblower Law

with regard to a good faith report of a potential violation of

thi s subchapter.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

