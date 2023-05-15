Senate Bill 703 Printer's Number 764
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and
related offenses, providing for whistleblower protection and
further providing for nonapplicability of subchapter.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5557.1. Whistleblower protection.
An employee of a business, nonprofit entity or government
entity subject to this subchapter shall be deemed to be an
employee under the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),
known as the Whistleblower Law, with regard to a good faith
report of a potential violation of this subchapter. A business,
nonprofit entity or government entity subject to this subchapter
shall be deemed to be an employer under the Whistleblower Law
with regard to a good faith report of a potential violation of
this subchapter.
