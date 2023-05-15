Senate Bill 701 Printer's Number 762

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - shall annually submit a summary of the records under subsection

(a) to the department in a form determined by the department.

Section 6. Whistleblower protection.

An employee of any person, dealer, kennel, animal testing

facility, private entity, State agency or institution of higher

education subject to this act shall be deemed to be an employee

under the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as

the Whistleblower Law, with regard to a good faith report of a

potential violation of this act, the Dog Law or 7 U.S.C. Ch. 54

(relating to transportation, sale, and handling of certain

animals). Any dealer, kennel, animal testing facility, private

entity, State agency or institution of higher education subject

to this act shall be deemed to be an employer under the

Whistleblower Law with regard to a good faith report of a

potential violation of this act, the Dog Law or 7 U.S.C. Ch. 54.

Section 7. Annual report.

No later than July 1, 2024, and each July 1 thereafter, the

department shall submit a report summarizing the information

collected under this act and complaints, enforcement activities

and penalties authorized under this act to the following:

(1) The chair and minority chair of the Agriculture and

Rural Affairs Committee of the Senate.

(2) The chair and minority chair of the Agriculture and

Rural Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives.

Section 8. Penalties.

A violation of this act shall constitute a misdemeanor of the

third degree.

Section 9. Regulations.

The department may promulgate regulations as necessary to

implement this act.

