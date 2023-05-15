Senate Bill 701 Printer's Number 762
Section 6. Whistleblower protection.
An employee of any person, dealer, kennel, animal testing
facility, private entity, State agency or institution of higher
education subject to this act shall be deemed to be an employee
under the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as
the Whistleblower Law, with regard to a good faith report of a
potential violation of this act, the Dog Law or 7 U.S.C. Ch. 54
(relating to transportation, sale, and handling of certain
animals). Any dealer, kennel, animal testing facility, private
entity, State agency or institution of higher education subject
to this act shall be deemed to be an employer under the
Whistleblower Law with regard to a good faith report of a
potential violation of this act, the Dog Law or 7 U.S.C. Ch. 54.
Section 7. Annual report.
No later than July 1, 2024, and each July 1 thereafter, the
department shall submit a report summarizing the information
collected under this act and complaints, enforcement activities
and penalties authorized under this act to the following:
(1) The chair and minority chair of the Agriculture and
Rural Affairs Committee of the Senate.
(2) The chair and minority chair of the Agriculture and
Rural Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives.
Section 8. Penalties.
A violation of this act shall constitute a misdemeanor of the
third degree.
Section 9. Regulations.
The department may promulgate regulations as necessary to
implement this act.
