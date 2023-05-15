Senate Bill 698 Printer's Number 761

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - (2) The following individuals are eligible for a

Military Event License Exemption under paragraph (1):

(i) A veteran of the armed forces of the United

States who has been certified by the United States

Department of Veterans Affairs or its predecessor or by

any branch of the United States Armed Forces to have

served during war time and has a service-connected

disability of 30% or more.

(ii) An active duty member, reserve duty member or

veteran of any branch of the United States Armed Forces

who has received the Purple Heart.

(iii) One additional individual per eligible

individual under subparagraph (i) or (ii), who shall

provide assistance to the eligible individual as

necessary during the specified permitted event.

(3) The commission may issue a Military Event License

Exemption Permit for an event, subject to paragraph (5),

whose primary purpose is the rehabilitation or enjoyment of

eligible individuals. Each eligible individual must receive a

Military Event License Exemption to participate in the event.

The event may have a duration of no more than seven

consecutive days.

(4) All regulations and requirements regarding seasons,

bag limits and reporting standards must be adhered to by the

participants of an event under paragraph (3).

(5) An individual or entity that wishes to host an event

for which the commission may issue a Military Event License

Exemption Permit under paragraph (3) shall apply for the

Military Event License Exemption Permit in a manner provided

by the commission no less than 14 days prior to the event.

