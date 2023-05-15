Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 757

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - business entities, whether nonprofit or for profit;

(4) any of the following that comprise part or all of

the transaction:

(i) asset contribution agreements;

(ii) operating agreements; or

(iii) management contracts;

(5) all information necessary to evaluate the effects of

the transaction on each component of an integrated delivery

system where that transaction involves a hospital, including

any changes in contracts between the integrated delivery

system entities and related physician groups;

(6) all financial documents of the transaction parties

and related entities, where applicable, including audited

financial statements, ownership records, business projection

data, current capital asset valuation data and any records

upon which future earnings, existing asset values and fair

market value analysis can be based;

(7) all fairness opinions and independent valuation

reports of the assets and liabilities of the parties,

prepared on the parties' behalf;

(8) all relevant contracts that may affect value,

including, but not limited to, business contracts and

employee contracts, such as buy-out provisions, profit-

sharing agreements and severance packages;

(9) all information and representations disclosing

related party transactions that are necessary to assess

whether the transaction is at arm's length or involves self-

dealing;

(10) all documents relating to noncash elements of the

transaction, including, but not limited to, pertinent

20230SB0548PN0757 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30