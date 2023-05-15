Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,805 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 757

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - business entities, whether nonprofit or for profit;

(4) any of the following that comprise part or all of

the transaction:

(i) asset contribution agreements;

(ii) operating agreements; or

(iii) management contracts;

(5) all information necessary to evaluate the effects of

the transaction on each component of an integrated delivery

system where that transaction involves a hospital, including

any changes in contracts between the integrated delivery

system entities and related physician groups;

(6) all financial documents of the transaction parties

and related entities, where applicable, including audited

financial statements, ownership records, business projection

data, current capital asset valuation data and any records

upon which future earnings, existing asset values and fair

market value analysis can be based;

(7) all fairness opinions and independent valuation

reports of the assets and liabilities of the parties,

prepared on the parties' behalf;

(8) all relevant contracts that may affect value,

including, but not limited to, business contracts and

employee contracts, such as buy-out provisions, profit-

sharing agreements and severance packages;

(9) all information and representations disclosing

related party transactions that are necessary to assess

whether the transaction is at arm's length or involves self-

dealing;

(10) all documents relating to noncash elements of the

transaction, including, but not limited to, pertinent

20230SB0548PN0757 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 757

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more