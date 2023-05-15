Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 757
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - business entities, whether nonprofit or for profit;
(4) any of the following that comprise part or all of
the transaction:
(i) asset contribution agreements;
(ii) operating agreements; or
(iii) management contracts;
(5) all information necessary to evaluate the effects of
the transaction on each component of an integrated delivery
system where that transaction involves a hospital, including
any changes in contracts between the integrated delivery
system entities and related physician groups;
(6) all financial documents of the transaction parties
and related entities, where applicable, including audited
financial statements, ownership records, business projection
data, current capital asset valuation data and any records
upon which future earnings, existing asset values and fair
market value analysis can be based;
(7) all fairness opinions and independent valuation
reports of the assets and liabilities of the parties,
prepared on the parties' behalf;
(8) all relevant contracts that may affect value,
including, but not limited to, business contracts and
employee contracts, such as buy-out provisions, profit-
sharing agreements and severance packages;
(9) all information and representations disclosing
related party transactions that are necessary to assess
whether the transaction is at arm's length or involves self-
dealing;
(10) all documents relating to noncash elements of the
transaction, including, but not limited to, pertinent
20230SB0548PN0757 - 6 -
