Senate Bill 697 Printer's Number 760
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - the purpose of burial or memorializing the dead;
(3) any school, educational facility, community center,
municipal building, courthouse facility, State or local
government building or vehicle or juvenile detention center;
(4) the grounds adjacent to and owned or occupied by any
facility set forth in paragraph (1), (2) or (3); or
(5) any personal property located in any facility set
forth in this subsection.
* * *
(b) Grading.--An offense under this section [is a felony of
the third degree if the act is one of desecration as defined in
section 5509 or if the actor causes pecuniary loss in excess of
$5,000. Pecuniary loss includes the cost of repair or
replacement of the property affected. Otherwise, institutional
vandalism is a misdemeanor of the second degree.] shall be
graded as follows:
(1) A felony of the first degree if death results from
the act committed in violation of this section.
(2) A felony of the second degree if bodily injury to a
person, including a public safety officer performing duties
as a direct or proximate result of conduct prohibited by this
section, results from the act committed in violation of this
section or if the act includes the use, attempted use or
threatened use of an instrument of crime, explosives or fire.
(3) A felony of the third degree if:
(i) bodily injury to a person, including a public
safety officer performing duties as a direct or proximate
result of conduct prohibited by this section, results
from the act committed in violation of this section;
(ii) the act is one of desecration; or
