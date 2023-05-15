Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 759

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - (ii) As a percentage of the total company profits

realized in the United States that were derived from the

sale of the drug for each of the previous three years.

(4) The aggregate amount of all rebates that the

manufacturer provided to all payers, including insurers and

pharmacy benefit managers, for the sale of the drug within

this Commonwealth for each of the previous three years.

(5) A description of the manufacturer's patient

prescription assistance programs available in the United

States that include a drug under subsection (a), including:

(i) The amount of financial assistance provided for

each of the previous three years.

(ii) The amount of financial assistance provided to

residents of this Commonwealth for each of the previous

three years.

(iii) The average per capita amount of assistance to

residents of this Commonwealth and the drugs for which

assistance was provided for each of the previous three

years.

(iv) The eligibility and benefit structure of the

patient prescription assistance programs, including

coupons.

(6) Payments or financial incentives, direct or

indirect, to hospitals, health care providers or physicians

located in this Commonwealth attributable to a drug under

subsection (a), including speaking fees, dinners, research,

consulting, charitable donations, grants or other incentives,

discounts or rebates for each of the previous three years.

(c) Filing deadlines.--

(1) For a drug described under subsection (a)(1),

