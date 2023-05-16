Submit Release
State visit to the People's Republic of China

TAJIKISTAN, May 16 - On May 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the People's Republic of China to make a state visit and participate in the "China + Central Asia" Summit of Heads of State.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, assistants to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and Economic Issues, ministers of economic development and trade, transport, industry and new technologies, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, the chairmen of the committees for television and radio, food safety, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, and other officials.

