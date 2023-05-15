Senate Bill 695 Printer's Number 758
PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - (2) A person commits a felony of the third degree if he
makes a written false statement that he does not believe to
be true on or pursuant to a form bearing notice, authorized
by law, relating to the purchase, delivery or transfer of a
firearm under section 6111 (relating to sale or transfer of
firearms) or relating to an application to carry a firearm
under section 6109 (relating to licenses). A second or
subsequent conviction for a violation of this paragraph shall
be a felony of the second degree punishable by a mandatory
minimum sentence of imprisonment of five years.
* * *
Section 2. Section 6105 heading and (a.1)(1) of Title 18 are
amended and subsections (a) and (a.1) are amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
§ 6105. Persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell
or transfer firearms; attempt.
(a) Offense defined.--
* * *
(1.1) A person who knows that he is prohibited from
possessing, using, controlling, selling, transferring or
manufacturing a firearm in this Commonwealth under paragraph
(1) may not attempt to purchase a firearm or attempt to
obtain a license to carry a firearm in this Commonwealth.
* * *
(a.1) Penalty.--
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (1.1), a person
convicted of a felony enumerated under subsection (b) or a
felony under the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64),
known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic
Act, or any equivalent Federal statute or equivalent statute
