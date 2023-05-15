Senate Bill 695 Printer's Number 758

PENNSYLVANIA, May 15 - (2) A person commits a felony of the third degree if he

makes a written false statement that he does not believe to

be true on or pursuant to a form bearing notice, authorized

by law, relating to the purchase, delivery or transfer of a

firearm under section 6111 (relating to sale or transfer of

firearms) or relating to an application to carry a firearm

under section 6109 (relating to licenses). A second or

subsequent conviction for a violation of this paragraph shall

be a felony of the second degree punishable by a mandatory

minimum sentence of imprisonment of five years.

* * *

Section 2. Section 6105 heading and (a.1)(1) of Title 18 are

amended and subsections (a) and (a.1) are amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

§ 6105. Persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell

or transfer firearms; attempt.

(a) Offense defined.--

* * *

(1.1) A person who knows that he is prohibited from

possessing, using, controlling, selling, transferring or

manufacturing a firearm in this Commonwealth under paragraph

(1) may not attempt to purchase a firearm or attempt to

obtain a license to carry a firearm in this Commonwealth.

* * *

(a.1) Penalty.--

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (1.1), a person

convicted of a felony enumerated under subsection (b) or a

felony under the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64),

known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic

Act, or any equivalent Federal statute or equivalent statute

20230SB0695PN0758 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30