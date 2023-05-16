Organ Transplantation Market to Notice Prominent CAGR Growth of 9.36% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organ transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organ transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period. The "kidney" accounts for the largest application segment in the organ transplantation market within the forecasted period.

The organ transplantation market basically deals with the transplantation procedure of the organs. Organ transplantation is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from one body and transplanted into another to fill a gap or replace a damaged or missing organ. This procedure is mostly used to treat organ failure in the lungs, kidneys, liver, and other organs. Patients with a dead brain whose other organs are healthy and can be used to save another person's life are the most common candidates for organ transplantation. Prior to this dynamic procedure, the family's or the patient's consent is critical, as organ harvesting is an illegal and heinous crime without consent.

The organ transplantation market is growing largely across the globe and is expected to grow at the same pace within the forecast period. Increased social awareness regarding the organ transplantation is estimated to accelerate the market's growth.

Opportunities:

Furthermore, the advances in the technology and development within the medical sector such as the developing techniques for vascular anastomoses, managing the immune response (chemical immunosuppressants) and devising preservation solutions are projected to extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, the progress in medical biotechnology will further expand the organ transplantation market's growth rate in the future.

Recent Developments:

In November 2020, LUPIN announced the launch of TACROLIMUS, a generic immunosuppressant drug indicated for the prevention of organ rejection in allogeneic liver, kidney, and heart transplants, in the US market.

The Organ Transplantation Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Terumo Corporation

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

TransMedics, Inc.

Organ Recovery System

Transonic

AbbVie Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

21st Century Medicine

BioLife Solutions

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Redhill Biopharma Ltd.

Organdonor

NHS Blood and Transplant

Key Market Segments Covered in Organ Transplantation Industry Research

Product Type

Organ Preservation Products

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Tissue Products

Application

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Pancreas

Type of Transplant

Others

Treatment

Analgesic

Immunosuppressant

End User

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing Organ Failures and Organ Donations Procedure

The increasing amount of the chronic disease which result in organ failures is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Growing organ donation across the globe also results in influencing people towards the organ transplantation procedure which is expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the overconsumption of alcohol and unhealthy diet being prevalent among the population, resulting in organ failure accelerate the market's growth.

The spread of personal insurance along with the lifestyle factors adding to the burden of illness are projected to cushion he growth of the market. Moreover, organ and tissue procurement and its preservation is also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising disposable income and increased globalization and skills transfer within the medical community also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.

Organ Transplantation Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the organ transplantation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the organ transplantation market because of the high prevalence of organ failures of patients, presence of established healthcare infrastructure and advanced transplant centers in the U.S and consistent development of healthcare infrastructure within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high prevalence of organ failures of patients, and consistent development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Organ Transplantation Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Product Type Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Application Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Type of Transplant Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Treatment Global Organ Transplantation Market, By End User Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Region Global Organ Transplantation Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

