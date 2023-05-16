Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Current Trends and Future Perspectives from 2021 to 2030

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oligonucleotide synthesis, the process of creating short DNA or RNA sequences, plays a crucial role in various fields, including research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. In this blog, we explore the current trends in oligonucleotide synthesis and shed light on its promising future.

Advancements in Synthesis Techniques: Innovations in solid-phase synthesis and automated platforms have enabled faster and more efficient oligonucleotide production. Novel coupling chemistries and purification methods have improved product quality, reducing impurities and increasing yield.

Expanded Applications: Oligonucleotides are finding applications beyond traditional research, such as gene editing, personalized medicine, and next-generation sequencing. They hold immense potential in therapeutics, targeting genetic disorders and infectious diseases.

Emerging Technologies: Novel synthesis approaches like enzymatic synthesis, DNA nanotechnology, and chemical modifications are paving the way for enhanced oligonucleotide properties, such as increased stability, improved delivery, and better target specificity.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at $5,197.50 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $26,099.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.10% from 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 17.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 5.2 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the oligonucleotide synthesis market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the application and products of oligonucleotide synthesis used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product, the oligonucleotide-based drugs held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the therapeutic application held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.00% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

LGC Limited

Merck KGAA

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

