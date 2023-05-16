Ergocalciferol Market Size Worth US$ 496.82 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for ergocalciferol in 2022 to be worth US$ 260 million, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.46% to reach US$ 496.82 million by 2031.

The global market for ergocalciferol was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Ergocalciferol is a form of vitamin D that is produced by plants, fungi, and yeasts. It is also referred to as vitamin D2. s

Key Takeaways:

The increasing vitamin D deficiency is driving the market revenue share.

The rising prevalence of osteoporosis and cancer is driving the market demand.

The rising awareness for natural supplements is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Ergocalciferol Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 260 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 496.82 million CAGR 7.46% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for ergocalciferol includes:

Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC

Banner Pharmacaps Inc.

Orit Laboratories LLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

Sanofi S.A.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global ergocalciferol market revenue is driven by the growing popularity of plant-based diets and the use of ergocalciferol as a source of vitamin D, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the lack of awareness and regulatory oversight regarding labeling, the ergocalciferol market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the ergocalciferol market is segmented into hypoparathyroidism, rickets, vitamin D deficiency, osteoporosis, and others.

Based on the route of administration, the ergocalciferol market is segmented into oral and injectables.

Based on the distribution channel, the ergocalciferol market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the hypoparathyroidism segment dominates the global ergocalciferol market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is attributed to the large preference for ergocalciferol in treating hyperthyroidism by increasing the absorption of calcium in the intestine.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global ergocalciferol market. This large revenue share is attributed to superior research and development facilities, a strong healthcare infrastructure, and an elevated level of consumer awareness of vitamin D supplements. Furthermore, favorable government laws and regulations that encourage the development and marketing of ergocalciferol supplements, as well as the fact that many pharmaceutical businesses that produce ergocalciferol products are situated in North America, are contributing to the region's market revenue growth.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for ergocalciferol in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

