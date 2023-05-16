SAI.TECH to Participate in the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, May 16th at 9:00 A.M. ET

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" or "SAI" or the "Company", NASDAQ: SAI), a Sustainable Bitverse Operator, announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ian Chow, and Director of Strategy and Investments Jack Xie, have been invited to present at the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Join us for an exclusive event where Bitcoin mining executives will discuss how they navigate the challenges of the constantly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. During the event, we will delve into the complex world of Bitcoin mining, exploring topics such as hosting facility bankruptcies, the collapse of exchanges, cyber-attacks, and the evolving regulatory landscape. Our expert panel of speakers will share their insights and experiences in navigating these challenges, providing valuable insights for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of the Bitcoin mining industry.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq listed (SAI) Sustainable Bitverse Operator, headquartered in Singapore. SAI is dedicated to providing zero-carbon energy system (HEATNUC) based on Small Modular Reactor and heat pump combined power supply technology, providing clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology (ULTIAAS),and providing decentralized transaction system services based on blockchain and lightning network technology (BOLTBIT).

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

