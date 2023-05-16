/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report UK LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), Range (Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" , published by MarketsandMarkets, UK LiDAR Drone Industry to Grow at a CAGR 27.3% from 2022 to 2027.

The increased demand for LiDAR drones for mapping and surveying applications in the UK is one of the most significant growth factors.

The LiDAR Drone market in Uk is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for LiDAR drones equipped with high-resolution UAV cameras, 3D LiDAR technology, and topographic and bathymetric mapping capabilities specially used for mapping and surveying applications. LiDAR drones industry are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that employ laser sensors to precisely measure distance and produce 3D photographs of the surrounding environment. LiDAR drones use the light emitted from laser sources to scan the ground and measure the variable distance of targets based on the time the emitted light takes to return to them.

MarketsandMarkets estimates that the LiDAR drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2022-2027. The UK is one of the major countries in the LiDAR drone market in Europe. The government agencies in the country are major consumers of LiDAR drones for various applications such as environmental monitoring for survey vegetation; forest wetlands; coastal lines to monitor changes; infrastructure inspection to inspect & map infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railway & buildings; disaster response; and Archeological survey of archaeological sites & create detailed 3D maps of structures & landscapes.

Moreover, the UK Environment Agency Geomatics Group uses LiDAR drones to produce cost-effective terrain maps suitable for assessing flood risks. Since 2015, the Environment Agency in the country has made all LiDAR data freely available to different stakeholders through the government data portal as a part of its move toward open data access. Under the Environment Agency National LIDAR Programme, the agency aimed to provide accurate elevation data at 1m spatial resolution for all of England.

