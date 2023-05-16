REVILLA VOWS TO ASSIST LGUs IN PROMOTING LOCAL INFRA DEVELOPMENT

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has vowed to partner with local government units in their pursuit to stimulate local infrastructure development, during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Works on Tuesday (May 16).

"Alam naman natin ang kanya-kanya nating ginagampanang papel lalo na sa ating mga constituents. Pero iisa ang layunin natin - ang mahatiran sila ng sagana at damang serbisyo-publiko. Thus, we are ensuring that we will help to capacitate our LGUs in promoting their genuine local autonomy when it comes to infrastructure, which we all know is the backbone of the economy", Revilla committed.

The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Works led the deliberation of various local bills dealing with road conversion, renaming of roads, and creation of district engineering offices across different regions in the country.

"Palagi akong nakasuporta sa mga road conversion bills. Noong pa man na naging chairperson ako ng Committee on Public Works sa aking unang termino, marami na tayong naipasang mga ganitong panukala", the three-term senator said.

Revilla stressed that road conversion paves way for LGUs to progress, as improvements on roads are vital to their economic development. "These roads represent windows and doors through which our people are given access to goods and services", he added.

The Committee passed bills seeking to convert several roads in Romblon Province to be national roads.

The solon also elucidated the rationale on renaming roads. "Ang atin pong ginagawang pagbibigay ng bagong pangalan sa mga kalsada at tulay ay isang mumunting pagtanaw natin ng utang na loob sa mga nag-ambag sa ating kasaysayan. When we rename roads, we do not change nor erase history. We simply honor revered personalities whose invaluable contributions to society have shaped our nation", Revilla aptly explained.

The committee tackled several bills aiming to rename particular roads, including measures seeking to rename Agham Road located in Quezon City as Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue in honor of the late great lawmaker.

Moreover, Revilla discussed the importance of creating more district engineering offices (DEOs) in different LGUs.

"Inilalapit lamang natin ang mga serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Sa pagdami din ng mga DEOs, naniniwala tayong higit na magiging epektibo ang serbisyo. They help bridge the gaps and promote genuine local autonomy when it comes to infrastructure", the solon said.